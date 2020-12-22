Penn State looking to grow its role as an ‘Energy University’

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Penn State President Eric Barron said he’s looking forward to environmental issues getting more attention — and possibly funding — under President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

He said environmental issues have taken a “back seat” at the national level in recent years — from the government removing some climate change terminology to cuts in funding.

“The lack of having that data available and easy to access and to be able to build upon for your own purposes, or to truly change climate prediction from the simple construct of numerical models to information that can be utilized by society, I view as tragic,”said Barron, who was a geosciences professor.

He said it looks like the incoming administration believes that type of information is important.

“I look forward to being able to even talk about a lot of these topics,” Barron said. “Of course, one of the key questions isn’t just talking about it, it’s whether the purse strings are loosened in a way that allows us to do more in that space.”

His remarks came during a forum of faculty and researchers discussing ways Penn State can be a leader as an “Energy University.”