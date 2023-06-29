Penn State, Pitt, and others get hundreds of millions in taxpayer funds. Tracking it is a challenge

The four universities also file an annual report with the state Department of Education that details budget information for the previous and current fiscal years. The universities report lump sum spending of the state appropriations in these reports.

Similarly, Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget publishes monthly updates on how much money each of the universities has used, though the reports do not specify how the appropriations were spent.

State Rep. Ryan Warner (R., Fayette) said in an emailed statement that the lack of transparency is “beyond frustrating,” given the universities got nearly $600 million from the state during the latest budget cycle.

“The people who foot the bill for this — the hard-working taxpayers of our Commonwealth — deserve to know how their money is being spent,” Warner wrote. “Unfortunately, it seems the heads of the four universities do not agree. For the last two years, I have directly asked them if they would support legislation making them subject to the Right to Know Law, and none of them have committed their support.”

Spotlight PA contacted each of the state-related universities by email to request information about how the university spends its appropriation. We essentially asked, for each $1 that the university receives in taxpayer money, what percentages go to student financial aid (merit- or need-based), instructional costs,building maintenance, and other expenditures?

Penn State, in an emailed statement, said it does not track appropriation spending this way. “All of it is used to offset the cost of instruction and provide a discounted tuition to Pennsylvania residents, which the university more than doubles to provide an even greater discount for in-state students,” a university spokesperson wrote.

Penn State’s request to the General Assembly for fiscal year 2024 provides some insight into how the university spends the money, but the document only details how Penn State would spend the additional money it requested over what it received in fiscal year 2023. Specifically, the university said it would spend $55.7 million more on salaries to retain employees, $29.7 million more on “strategic priorities” determined by the administration, $14.9 million more on facilities, and $14.9 million more on “need-based student aid and grants-in-aid along with other vital student success services.”

Lincoln, in its 2024 appropriation request, sought $19 million, of which it planned to spend $11 million on tuition discounts and scholarships, and $2 million on hiring new faculty. The university did not respond to Spotlight PA’s request for comment by publication time.

Jared Stonesifer, a spokesperson for Pitt, told Spotlight PA in an email that money approved by the legislature reduces tuition rates for state students.

“Every cent of the university’s annual state appropriation goes to supporting reduced tuition for Pennsylvania’s students and families,” Stonesifer wrote. That information is reflected in Pitt’s fiscal year 2022 audited financial statement.

In an emailed statement to Spotlight PA, Steve Orbanek, director of communications for Temple, said all of the annual appropriation is used to determine the in-state tuition rate.

On its website, Temple says it uses the state funds “to pay for the necessary expenses to educate students, including salaries and benefits for faculty and staff, utilities, facilities and technology needs.”