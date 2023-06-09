Disputes over education spending, cash reserves emerge as Pa. budget deadline approaches

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA

With three weeks until the June 30 deadline to pass a new spending plan, Pennsylvania lawmakers appear split over how much of the state’s multi-billion surplus to invest in public services — a fundamental divide that must be resolved to move forward on the budget.

The Democratic-controlled state House this week passed an expanded version of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget plan that adds hundreds of millions of dollars to the state’s education system. It faced immediate opposition from Republicans who control the state Senate.

This disconnect over spending isn’t the only potential hurdle looming as budget talks heat up.

It’s too early to tell if lawmakers will finish a deal by June 30, but some have noted that blowing the statutory deadline isn’t a major issue in the short term.

The state has a legal obligation to pay its workers and continue their benefits during budget impasses, and is broadly able to keep the government running and delay payments if there’s no deal. Schools and other state-funded social services would likely start to feel a pinch come August or September.

State Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R., Indiana) downplayed the deadline in April, saying his priority was designing “a responsible product.”

School spending vs. rainy day savings

Earlier this year, Shapiro, a Democrat, proposed a $44.4 billion budget plan that includes $1 billion in new education spending. Democrats, newly in control of the state House, advanced legislation this week that adds $900 million to Shapiro’s proposal mostly on education spending — including $225 million for the state’s 100 poorest districts.

They have argued such an investment is necessary to respond to a Commonwealth Court ruling that found Pennsylvania’s school funding system is unconstitutionally inequitable.

The bill advanced by state House Democrats also transfers $450 million in state tax revenue into two new restricted accounts or so-called “special funds”: $250 million for school building construction and $200 million for a year-old state program to help fund home repair projects.