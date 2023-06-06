This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA

A Pennsylvania court earlier this year found the state’s system for funding its public schools is inequitable and disproportionately harms poorer districts. It’s a landmark decision that is widely expected to cost billions of dollars to correct.

The legal battle could soon be over, but the years state officials have spent fighting the challenge have come with a high price tag.

The state legislature and the governor’s administration have spent upwards of $12.6 million to hire a bevy of private lawyers since 2019, records obtained through a Right-to-Know request show.

The money went to three private law firms, with legal bills starting to spike in late 2021. That is when a four-month-long trial in the case began in Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court, culminating in this year’s ruling.

The legal battle, two state officials privately acknowledged, carries one of the highest price tags for outside lawyers in decades.

The GOP-controlled state Senate, for instance, has spent $3.1 million on legal fees since the start of 2021. The money went to lawyers for K&L Gates, which charged the chamber $475 per hour for work by its attorneys and $280 per hour for services provided by its paralegals.

That is on top of another nearly $1.6 million the chamber paid K&L Gates lawyers in 2019 and 2020, according to a prior analysis by Spotlight PA and The Caucus.

GOP leaders in the state House have shelled out nearly $2.5 million since 2021 to Dilworth Paxson LLP. The firm charged $238.50 per hour for work by its associates and $595 per hour for work by its senior lawyers. The state House paid Dilworth Paxson an additional $1.5 million in 2019 and 2020.