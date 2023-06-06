There’s a common frustration among educators, not just in Pennsylvania, but across the country.

If only we had more money.

On average, Pennsylvania spends more per student than most other states, but that fact hides something troubling. Across the Commonwealth, school districts are spending wildly different amounts, with the richest spending two or three times more per student than the poorest.

While some schools have resources in abundance, others are falling apart and barely functioning. And the disparity is affecting the lives of hundreds of thousands of kids and families.

“Schooled” tells the stories of Pennsylvania’s public schools through the eyes of students, parents, and teachers. And for our sixth season, we’re taking a look at the funding question — the root of many other issues facing education today.

We’ll introduce you to people who have dedicated their lives to fixing Pa.’s inequitable school funding system. And we’ll take you to another state that’s made slow but steady progress on this thorny issue.

A major court ruling says Pennsylvania’s current system violates the state’s constitution, but what impact will it have?

Listen to the trailer above. This three-episode season, “Unconstitutional: School Funding on Trial,” premieres Tuesday, June 13.

Find “Schooled” wherever you get your podcasts.