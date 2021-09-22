PECO sets up $250K storm recovery fund for Pa. communities affected by Ida

PECO has announced a $250,000 storm recovery fund for Southeastern Pennsylvania communities hit hard by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The electric and natural gas utility, the state’s largest, will donate $100,000 to the American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania and Salvation Army of Greater Philadelphia for essential supplies, overnight shelter stays, and first aid needs.

An additional $100,000 will be directed to organizations across Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties that are providing temporary housing, food and supplies, and financial assistance to individuals and families as they continue to rebuild following storm damage. Other funds will be allocated to counties, including Delaware County, and community partners as needs arise.

“Supporting our customers and the communities we serve is one of PECO’s most important responsibilities,” president and chief executive officer Mike Innocenzo said in a press release. “With the $250,000 provided by PECO’s Recovery Fund, the American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania, the Salvation Army, and counties can assist more individuals and families throughout the Greater Philadelphia region with the essentials needed to not only persevere but recover.”