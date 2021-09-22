PECO sets up $250K storm recovery fund for Pa. communities affected by Ida
PECO has announced a $250,000 storm recovery fund for Southeastern Pennsylvania communities hit hard by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
The electric and natural gas utility, the state’s largest, will donate $100,000 to the American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania and Salvation Army of Greater Philadelphia for essential supplies, overnight shelter stays, and first aid needs.
An additional $100,000 will be directed to organizations across Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties that are providing temporary housing, food and supplies, and financial assistance to individuals and families as they continue to rebuild following storm damage. Other funds will be allocated to counties, including Delaware County, and community partners as needs arise.
“Supporting our customers and the communities we serve is one of PECO’s most important responsibilities,” president and chief executive officer Mike Innocenzo said in a press release. “With the $250,000 provided by PECO’s Recovery Fund, the American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania, the Salvation Army, and counties can assist more individuals and families throughout the Greater Philadelphia region with the essentials needed to not only persevere but recover.”
After Ida swept through the region, the Red Cross responded by sending 160 trained disaster workers to areas affected by flash flooding and tornadoes, providing services to more than 850 individuals. Since the storm, the organization has provided overnight shelter stays, relief supplies, and food to Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties
“Tropical Storm Ida devastated communities in Southeastern Pennsylvania, and we’ve helped thousands of hard-hit residents in their darkest hours,” said Guy Triano, regional CEO for the Red Cross. “Powered by the generosity of PECO, dedicated Red Cross volunteers and employees are still working around the clock to deliver relief to survivors of Tropical Storm Ida.”
In addition to PECO’s donation, the company’s employees have been helping to clean up public green spaces in the region that were severely damaged. Last Saturday, PECO employee volunteers assisted with a campus cleanup at the Brandywine Conservancy in Chadds Ford.
On Friday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., PECO’s Electric Ops team members will provide volunteers for Schuylkill River Development Corp.’s post-storm cleanup efforts.
“In ongoing partnership with our region’s nonprofits and relief organizations, we will continue to come together to power the critical services required in our region’s ongoing relief efforts,” Innocenzo said.