Montco’s Ida relief fund launches with a $10,000 anonymous donation

The Montgomery County Commissioners launched on Tuesday the Montco Emergency Disaster Relief Fund, which aims to support nonprofit agencies serving individuals and families affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Donations to the fund kicked off with an anonymous contribution of $10,000.

“We thank the anonymous donor who today contributed the first $10,000 to the fund, and we hope this encourages others to give,” said County Commissioners Chair Val Arkoosh. “Anyone who has the ability to give is encouraged to do so to support our most vulnerable residents. This fund will deliver vital financial support to help our communities recover from the impacts of Ida.”

After sweeping through Louisiana and the Gulf Coast, Ida passed through Pennsylvania on the night of Wednesday, Sept. 1, and the following day, causing widespread harm from flooding, high winds, and tornadoes across Montgomery County.