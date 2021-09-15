Montco’s Ida relief fund launches with a $10,000 anonymous donation
The Montgomery County Commissioners launched on Tuesday the Montco Emergency Disaster Relief Fund, which aims to support nonprofit agencies serving individuals and families affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Donations to the fund kicked off with an anonymous contribution of $10,000.
“We thank the anonymous donor who today contributed the first $10,000 to the fund, and we hope this encourages others to give,” said County Commissioners Chair Val Arkoosh. “Anyone who has the ability to give is encouraged to do so to support our most vulnerable residents. This fund will deliver vital financial support to help our communities recover from the impacts of Ida.”
After sweeping through Louisiana and the Gulf Coast, Ida passed through Pennsylvania on the night of Wednesday, Sept. 1, and the following day, causing widespread harm from flooding, high winds, and tornadoes across Montgomery County.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency had already made individual assistance funding available to those who apply and meet eligibility criteria through a major disaster declaration approved by President Joe Biden on Friday, but the Montco fund aims to provide additional money “to support displaced individuals and families to be safely housed, adequately fed, obtain needed transportation to schools and jobs, and cover expenses to maintain themselves until aid arrives,” a press statement said.
“Many of our residents have immediate needs that are being supported by nonprofit agencies on the ground in our communities. This fund was created to support that important work,” said Commissioners Vice Chair Ken Lawrence. “We thank everyone for their support and encourage anyone who can give to contribute.”
Donations to the Montco Emergency Disaster Relief Fund can be made the following ways:
- Donate online
- Text GIVE or DONATE to 610-600-1764
- Donate by check, mailed to: The Montgomery County Foundation Inc., 4 Sentry Parkway East, Suite 302, Blue Bell, Pa. 19422
Donations are tax-deductible as allowable by law.
Residents affected by Ida can visit www.montcopa.org/Ida for the latest disaster recovery information. The website provides updated details on applying for FEMA assistance and Small Business Administration loans, information about shelter and housing, free transportation options, and more.