Parts of Pa. reopened without robust coronavirus contact tracing to keep residents safe

Levine said, as of early June, state epidemiologists were concerned they were seeing another outbreak there. The county currently has 18 employees working on contact tracing efforts but is in the process of hiring another 18, Lyon said, as it anticipates an increase in the number and complexity of cases with more parts of the state moving to less restrictive phases.

Across the nation, local governments have been taking a variety of approaches to increase contact tracing workforces as they reopen. Massachusetts contracted with a local nonprofit to hire nearly 1,700 tracers. San Francisco is training librarians, and a county in Maryland is asking school nurses to help. Many states are calling on the medical reserve corps, as well as college students and public volunteers, said Lori Tremmel Freeman, CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officials.

The bottom line, experts said, is the ability to reach all the contacts of a newly positive individual within 24 hours. Otherwise, people won’t know they’ve been exposed to the virus and will continue going out and potentially spreading it to others.

“If you can’t do that, you probably need more tracers,” Salsberg said.

The state’s emerging partnerships

When the coronavirus first arrived in Pennsylvania, the state’s roughly 130 public health nurses led the charge on contact tracing. But a Spotlight PA investigation found that decades of budget cuts and court battles had left only a skeleton workforce, and it was quickly overwhelmed by the deluge of coronavirus cases.

At the height of the pandemic, the nurses were forced to forgo calling contacts themselves and instead ask individuals who tested positive to pass on the information to others. But now, with numbers trending downward, they are resuming calls to contacts.

In late April, the Health Department launched a contact tracing work group tasked with building a statewide strategy to supplement the nurses’ efforts. The administration declined interview requests but said in a statement that the group is creating six regional partnerships, which include public health staff, health providers, academic institutions, and community organizations, to coordinate contact tracing work. The state has $3.5 million in federal funds for this purpose.

The first regional consortium, in Southwestern Pennsylvania, met on May 28. According to the Jewish Healthcare Foundation, which helped the state build the consortium, the group of nearly 50 organizations is still finalizing how many tracers are needed and how they will be funded. They will begin recruiting soon — even as all the counties in Southwestern Pennsylvania have already entered the green phase of reopening.

“The consortium is moving with an expedited process to do that type of work,” said Robert Ferguson, chief policy officer of the foundation.

Other regional collaboratives have yet to be announced.

The Lehigh Valley Health Network was mentioned in the state’s contact tracing plan released in May, as a partner in the northeast.

For several months, the hospital system has been conducting its own contact tracing for patients who get a positive COVID-19 test in their facilities, said chief integration officer Robert X. Murphy Jr. And it has worked with local health departments in Bethlehem and Allentown to reduce duplicate efforts. But the state has not yet asked the hospital system to expand contact tracing efforts outside of its health network, Murphy said.

Another aspect of the regional consortiums involves student volunteers. Levine said the Temple University College of Public Health is set to train 200 students as contact tracers for southeast and northeast Pennsylvania by mid-June.

In the central part of the state, medical students from the Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine have been tracing the contacts of anyone who tests positive through Penn State health facilities since late March.

Additionally, 40 Penn State public health science students have been working with the state’s public health nurses to do contact tracing across the south-central region since May, said Ping Du, an associate professor of medicine and public health sciences. The students are trained and supervised by state health officials and will continue volunteering as long as needed, Du said.

“In case there’s an increase in COVID-19 cases, we’re ready to respond,” she said. “If we don’t do contact tracing in a timely manner, eventually we won’t be able to control the disease.”

Counties taking the lead

In many counties, local leaders are implementing their own contact tracing plans rather than waiting for the state.

Lancaster County entered a $25 million contract with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to oversee testing and contact tracing services, beginning in late May. The project currently has about 40 tracers, who work in partnership with the state’s public health nurses, said Michael Ripchinski, the hospital’s chief clinical officer.

State nurses call patients who test positive in Lancaster County, ask about their recent contacts, and then pass along that list of contacts to the Lancaster General team.

When the county was under a stay-at-home order, that list was typically four people or fewer, Ripchinski said. But he expects the number to increase now that the county has moved to the yellow phase. The team is interviewing members of the public for up to 100 more positions based on need.

Berks and Montgomery Counties — both of which have been especially hard hit by the pandemic — opted to contract with local nonprofits, hoping that would increase community trust at a time when many are wary of contact tracing.

“We have to get this contact tracing done — that’s how we keep a lid on this virus,” said Val Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “But if people don’t feel safe sharing this information, we’re doing it with one hand tied behind our back.”