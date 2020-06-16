Despite an increase in testing capacity and expanded eligibility guidelines, arranging a coronavirus test through the city’s Health Department can still be complicated and time-consuming. For patients, the process can feel discouraging, and like a vestige of an outdated public message: Don’t get tested unless you have to.

After the test, a nurse told Adyniec that if her results were negative, she would get a text in the next three to five days telling her so. If they were positive, she’d get a phone call from an unknown number, which would not leave a message and would only call once. Adyniec was worried about going to work as a nurse without knowing her COVID status, and paranoid that she would miss the critical call. So, starting after Day 3, she called the health center daily to try to track down her test results.

“Every time I called, they said something different,” Adyniec said. She would ask if she should go to work in the meantime, and the Health Department told her to go ahead.

On Day 6, she reached someone who was able to find her results — they were negative. A few days later – nine days after she got tested — Adyniec received a text confirming what she had been told over the phone.

In an effort to streamline the disorganized process Adyniec experienced in mid-May, the city has since set up a centralized COVID-19 hotline for people to call to schedule testing. But its rollout has been rocky, and has sent mixed messages to health care workers and patients alike. That’s been especially true as more protesters are seeking testing — as the city has recommended they do — after attending crowded demonstrations against racism and police brutality.

Scott Gross was one of those protesters. The 38-year-old University City resident was laid off from his service-industry job and did not have insurance or a car. He called the city hotline, where he said a very nice person asked for his ZIP code, then directed him to his neighborhood city-run health clinic. When he called there, he was told that the health center was not testing his ZIP code. He was given a different number to call — which led him back to the hotline.

“I kind of gave up on the city route,” said Gross.

After trying various other providers, he ended up at Jefferson, which offered walk-up testing and, he hopes, without a copay. He said he is still unsure if he will be billed.