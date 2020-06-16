Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Pennsylvania marked 323 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total up to 79,121. Over the last week, the number of new confirmed cases has fluctuated, rising as high as 686 and falling as low as today’s new total.

The death count rose by 28 new confirmed fatalities, bringing the total up to 6,243.

Governor Tom Wolf cheered the low-level plateau in new case numbers, which have not spiked, even as much of the commonwealth eases restrictions on movement and reopens businesses.

“We haven’t fallen into an either/or trap, lives versus the economy,” he said.

In Philadelphia, the Department of Public Health announced 137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising the total number to 24,475. The number of deaths rose to 1,474.

In Montgomery County, 91 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed since June 11, for a total of 7,847. There were nine more deaths during the same period, bringing the total to 777.

Hospitalizations from the coronavirus in the county continue to decline, said county commission chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh. The county is in its second week of the ‘yellow’ phase of COVID-19 restrictions, and is reopening additional public parks.

Arkoosh reported that contact tracing in the county is fully operational, and can monitor the contacts of 100 new confirmed positive coronavirus patients a day.

“We believe moving to the green phase is getting close,” said Arkoosh.