Del. coronavirus recovery: Prisons to reopen for visitors
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
Case numbers continue to decline
The number of new coronavirus cases in the state continues to fall. Since crossing the 10,000 mark for total cases on June 9, Delaware has averaged less than 50 new cases a day.
On Monday, the Division of Public Health announced 76 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 10,340. Monday’s numbers have typically been higher as totals catch up over the weekend.
The decline in new cases is even more impressive when factoring in the major expansion and availability of public testing. More than 80,000 people have been tested statewide.
Prison visits to resume
Over the past three months, 148 people held in Delaware prisons contracted the coronavirus. That’s less than 3.5% of the total population of 4,350. Seven people incarcerated have died from complications related to the virus. Starting in January, the Department of Correction was screening inmates for symptoms of the virus, especially if they’d traveled to early hotspots. That screening was expanded to prison staff in February. All in-person visitation was halted on March 11. DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said that strategy, along with many other steps, worked.
“We have worked effectively to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and thanks to our extensive screening, cleaning, monitoring, testing and tracing efforts, we currently have only one inmate with the illness across our entire correctional system,” she said. “As a result, we are prepared to cautiously restart in-person visitation on June 29.”
Visitors can start scheduling a time to come to the prison on June 22. All visitors will be asked about their medical condition and have their temperature taken. They will be required to wear DOC-issued face masks the entire time they’re in the facility.
DOC workers have installed plexiglass barriers in visitation areas to further reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
During the past three months, the prison population has continued to drop. Since March 11, the number of people held at the highest level of security, Level V, has dropped 11%, DOC officials said earlier this month. The number of people held on work-release or violation of probation is down 37%.