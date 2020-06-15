Del. coronavirus recovery: Prisons to reopen for visitors

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Case numbers continue to decline

The number of new coronavirus cases in the state continues to fall. Since crossing the 10,000 mark for total cases on June 9, Delaware has averaged less than 50 new cases a day.

On Monday, the Division of Public Health announced 76 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 10,340. Monday’s numbers have typically been higher as totals catch up over the weekend.

The decline in new cases is even more impressive when factoring in the major expansion and availability of public testing. More than 80,000 people have been tested statewide.