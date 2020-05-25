In an ironic twist, some who lose their jobs may qualify for generous enough unemployment benefits that they are rendered ineligible for Medicaid. The federal supplemental $600 weekly unemployment compensation does not count towards Medicaid eligibility, but is considered in determining the cost for those applying for marketplace insurance through the Affordable Care Act — it also counts towards SNAP eligibility. Still, said Lisa Watson, Pennsylvania Deputy Secretary of the Office of Income Maintenance, state unemployment benefits alone could bump someone out of Medicaid range.

“There are absolutely instances where they are going to be receiving more money by getting unemployment … than they would if they were working” said Watson.

She encouraged anyone in that position to apply for a plan through the federal insurance marketplace at healthcare.gov.

If past economic downturns are any indication, a spike in public health insurance applications will come eventually, as other federal stimulus money starts to dry up. Unfortunately, by that time state budgets may be stretched even thinner than they already are.

“You have more people who become eligible and enroll in a program like Medicaid at the same time states are experiencing declines in their state revenue,” said Rudowitz. “So it’s more difficult for states to pay for the programs at the time when the need for the programs is growing.”

Medicaid is paid for by a combination of state and federal dollars — the amount the federal government provides depends on the average income of each state, with the states where workers earn more receiving a smaller federal contribution. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act increased the federal match by just over 6% for every state, in anticipation that local governments would have trouble meeting the demand. Rudowitz said that as states struggle to balance their budgets and keep critical services from sliding onto the chopping block, that increase is likely not enough.

“Without additional federal money, with declining revenues and increased demand going into this next fiscal year [states are] going to face some pretty tough decisions,” she said.