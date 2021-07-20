Parking tickets, towing to return to Wilmington after pandemic pause

The coronavirus pandemic forced lots of adjustments that changed our lives for the worse. Sporting events and concerts were canceled and restaurant dining rooms closed, all in an effort to keep the virus from spreading.

But there were also measures that made dealing with those setbacks a bit easier, and some of those more welcome changes are coming to an end in Delaware’s biggest city.

Take, for instance, Wilmington’s decision to suspend parking tickets and tow cars belonging to people who owe too much in fines.

Much to the disappointment of city scofflaws, the city will soon resume ticketing, booting, and towing cars for parking violations and delinquent fines. The change takes effect Monday, July 26.