Pa. updated its unemployment compensation system. Then cyber fraud spiked

Threats on the dark web

Such scams depend on personal information that was stolen long ago, and readily for sale on the dark web.

“What Pennsylvania is seeing is very common across the country,” said James Lee, COO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. In 2020, scammers funneled at least $36 billion out of unemployment coffers and away from actual recipients in the United States, according to the US Department of Labor.

The older systems, which several states still use, made it much more difficult to commit fraud, because so much work had to be done by hand on the back end. Now, Pennsylvania has joined the states which have “some of the highest levels of fraud” because of the type of system they adopted, called a “single sign-on,” said Lee.

Pennsylvania’s new portal uses a universal log-in, called the Keystone ID, which is accepted to sign up for a variety of government benefits across different departments. While this is a much simpler tool for users, it also means if the information becomes compromised, a hacker can use it much more broadly.

“They go in, they apply for benefits of various departments and then they move on,” said Lee.

Unemployment attorney Julia Simon-Mishel, supervising attorney with Philadelphia Legal Assistance, said actual claimants are also being targeted directly, and having their log-in information stolen.

“We are seeing current claims hacked, with their log-in information changed and payment redirected to the hacker,” she said. “We never saw that happen in the [old] UC mainframe.”

DeSantis with DLI said that is not occurring because of a data breach at the state, but because claimants are being “phished,” or otherwise tricked into sharing their log-in information with a fraudster. “L&I never asks for an individual’s username and password over email, the phone, text, or social media,” she said.

The best way an individual can prevent getting scammed is to regularly change your passwords if you are notified of a breach, and to use unique passwords for each log-in, according to Lee.

Other prevention measures can only be taken at the government level. Pennsylvania is working on incorporating a virtual identity verification process into the filing process, but does not have an implementation date yet, said DeSantis. Individuals can also report fraud directly to the state here.

Moomaw called that lag “a serious oversight,” but the balance between security and ease-of-use has trade-offs. Each new verification step can become a barrier to someone who is eligible.

That happened when Pennsylvania’s system for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, began using an identity verification program called ID.me after it was hit with major fraud, said Simon-Mishel.

“We have had many claimants struggle to complete the identity confirmation process through ID.me on the PUA side, especially claimants with language barriers or minimal technology literacy,” she said. “While it’s important to ensure Pennsylvania workers are not the victims of criminal syndicates filing in their names using stolen information, we must make sure that any fraud prevention tools do not create new barriers for our most vulnerable workers.”

Even these steps may not be enough to stamp out fraud, according to Lee, who advocated for a more varied approach, using biometric information or multiple layers of security.

Reports of benefits fraud this year are outpacing the previous year, and identity theft is at an all-time high, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center.