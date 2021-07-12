Jobless Pennsylvanians, attorneys fear more problems as work-search requirement returns

Unemployment in Pennsylvania was 6.9% in May, according to the most recent estimate, down from a peak of over 15% in April 2020. The American economy added over half a million jobs in May, but thousands of positions in Pennsylvania remain unfilled. Dozens of county chambers of commerce signed a letter to the state legislature in May urging officials to reinstate the work-search requirement.

Alex Halper, director of government affairs at the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, said that while unemployment is a “critical safety net” for people out of work, it makes sense to ensure people are searching for work while receiving those benefits.

“Employers are absolutely in the midst of a workforce crisis,” Halper said. “Addressing it will require really a multi-faceted approach, and no single policy is going to completely solve it.”

But the rocky rollout of Pennsylvania’s new unemployment system and fears of insufficient outreach about the change are fueling concerns. Instead of pushing more people to apply for unfilled jobs, some experts think the requirement may only serve to create an additional roadblock for struggling unemployed Pennsylvanians.

Julia Simon-Mishel, an attorney specializing in unemployment compensation at Philadelphia Legal Assistance, said that most of her clients are already searching for work — and the reinstated requirement won’t force them to do anything they weren’t already doing.

Her clients worry the change could make it harder to navigate the system, resulting in a delay in receiving benefits.

“We are still hearing daily from people who can’t figure out something with the [unemployment] system,” Simon-Mishel said. “If they have a payment that looks like it didn’t come when it was supposed to, it’s a day late, they are having a panic attack because they are so anxious about having this money cut off.”

The Department of Labor and Industry rolled out a new unemployment claims system in early June that has been marred with problems for claimants who ran into numerous glitches.

Laura Aboud, an instructional designer from Philadelphia, lost her job in December 2019, just months before the pandemic hit. She picked up part-time work during the pandemic but filed for unemployment some weeks to supplement the lost income from her full-time job.

Aboud said she faced roadblocks receiving her benefits — on Friday morning, she received money from claims that date back a month and was finally able to pay back money she borrowed for her expenses. She fears the new system hasn’t been adequately tested, potentially leading to problems rolling out the work-search requirement.