‘Human error,’ lack of oversight led to multimillion-dollar unemployment mistake, Wolf admin discloses

The office historically has not made its investigative reports public, instead providing them only to the governor and to top staff at the agency being investigated. But after a change in state law in 2017, the office said it would prioritize making most of its findings public and since then has posted many on its website.

Wolf’s office on Tuesday did not immediately respond to questions about whether it received a copy of the inspector general’s report in 2017.

Earlier in the day, administration officials sidestepped questions about when the investigation had been launched, who ordered it, when it was completed, who reviewed the results, and what, if any, actions were taken once it was done.

When pressed, the governor’s spokesperson, Elizabeth Rementer, said that Wolf only learned about the issue last week.

Wolf, she said, “had discussions with staff over the weekend, and directed L&I to complete the correction process.”

In response to a Spotlight PA investigation, the Department of Labor and Industry last week admitted that, between 2006 and 2016, it had erroneously charged hundreds of thousands of people an inflated interest rate.

In publicly acknowledging the error, less than 24 hours after Spotlight PA asked for formal comment on the mistake, the department said about 250,000 people had been overcharged and it would issue $14 million in refunds.

The agency also said that most people were owed $50 or less in refunds. Former employees who worked on the problem came forward and told Spotlight PA they believe many people were owed far larger refunds.

They also said they were directed to keep the error secret when they were employed at the agency — a claim officials have denied.

According to interviews, internal emails, and other documents reviewed by Spotlight PA, when the state learned about the mistake in late 2016, it referred to it as the “interest rate problem.”