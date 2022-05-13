Pa.’s top election official talks mail ballots, drop boxes ahead of primaries

With primary elections less than a week away, Pennsylvania’s top election official urged mail and absentee voters to get their ballots in soon, and addressed concerns about possible efforts to restrict and intimidate mail voters in some counties.

At a virtual press briefing Thursday, acting secretary of state Leigh Chapman said nearly 448,000 Pennsylvanians have returned mail-in and absentee ballots so far. More than 910,000 voters requested these ballots ahead of the May 10 deadline, including 870,000 mail-in ballot requests.

Broken down by party, more than 659,000 Democrats requested mail-in and absentee ballots, compared to more than 208,000 Republicans and about 6,700 “other.”

Thanks to a 2019 state law known as Act 77, Pennsylvanians can vote by mail without having to provide a legally-approved excuse. The law dramatically expanded voting access across the Commonwealth; the state Supreme Court is currently weighing its constitutionality, after a challenge from GOP lawmakers.

Chapman stressed that county boards of elections must have mail ballots “in hand” by 8:00 p.m. on election night, noting that “mail ballots that are postmarked by that time but not received by then will not count.”

With the deadline looming, she encouraged voters to deliver their ballots to county election offices in person or place them in a secure drop box, if their county has one.