Pa. restaurants expand service while grappling with COVID-19 case increase

However, as Costanzo prepares for a surge in business, he’s a bit nervous about the potential for another kind of surge. COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania are up more than 60 percent since the beginning of March. This trend comes after three months of declining numbers. Much of the U.S. is seeing a similar increase.

He listed some concerns: Restaurants operate at a 10 percent profit margin. His bar will be limited to 50 percent of its potential business. And he’s heard that, according to the National Restaurant Association, half of all restaurants may not survive the pandemic.

He said he knows the Belvedere will survive, but jobs are on the line. “We’re hoping, like everybody else, by summertime, we’ll be rocking and rolling.”

Across the city at El Serrano, owner Manuel Torres said the Peruvian restaurant is staying vigilant as new COVID-19 cases tick upward.

“What we want to do is continue the pattern we have now at least until the end of the year,” Torres said. “Because, we don’t know when it could come back.”

El Serrano has plenty of space, with a lot of natural separations between areas due to design elements like pillars and some of the Peruvian art that dots the restaurant. It has an outdoor courtyard for warm weather dining, and booths and tables are separated by plexiglass barriers.

Despite the innovations, Torres said he basically had to reinvent his business model. Torres was no fan of taking a beautifully-arranged dinner and tossing it into a Styrofoam container. But they made the switch. He pared down his supplies to make sure that nothing was going to waste. And like at the Belvedere, he had federal assistance to help him get through 2020.

He said he’s followed his father’s advice: “Save bread for May,” a Peruvian expression that basically means, ‘Save your money.’ That advice paid off. However, it would be hard to have to endure another round of restrictions.

“We are a busy restaurant, but to lose 60 percent of your sales, and then the bills don’t change, the bill comes, you know?” Torres said.

To be clear, the state has not said it plans to re-introduce restrictions, though Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said the department is closely following the increase in new cases.

Still, at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Dr. Graham Snyder said it’s important to take action now, before case counts climb any higher.

Mass vaccinations are the best shot at ending the pandemic—but not enough people are vaccinated yet to fully return to normal, said Synder, who is medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology at the health system.