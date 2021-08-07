Pa. prisons halt visitation for unvaccinated prisoners, will house prisoners by vaccination status

The Pennsylvania prison system announced Thursday it is stopping in-person visits for the thousands of prisoners who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. Individuals will also be assigned to housing units based on their vaccination status starting next week.

Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said the policies are part of the system’s effort to limit the contact the unvaccinated have with potential carriers of the coronavirus.

The department website reports there are 63 active COVID-19 cases among prisoners in state correctional institutions. Nearly half of the sick prisoners are housed at SCI-Phoenix, where there are 31 current cases.