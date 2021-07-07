Prisoners end hunger strike at SCI Phoenix

Prisoners protesting what they call “solitary confinement” by another name at SCI Phoenix ended a hunger strike Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

It’s unclear just how many prisoners took part in the action which started on June 23 – the DOC says only 12 inmates participated, while members of the Human Rights Coalition say it was closer to 40.

At the heart of the strike is what’s called an Intensive Management Unit, a program that was supposed to give people in restricted housing – units meant to segregate people who could cause harm to themselves or others in the prison – a pathway to return with the rest of the prisoners.

The problem, according to people in the IMU who took part in the strike, is SCI Phoenix never laid out how the IMU would work or how they could return to the general prison population.

“They’re in a cell the size of your bathroom and there’s no rules, no regulations in place for this IMU program,” said Patricia Vickers is with the Human Rights Coalition, one of the organizations supporting the prisoners on strike. “No rules to say how often you can get out, no rules to say how many phone calls you get, no rules to say how often you get a shower.”