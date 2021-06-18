‘More harm than good’

DOC has said that it’s beginning to roll back restrictions. In-person visits have resumed at six prisons, and visits at five others are scheduled to resume this month and next — including Albion and SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County. But the department has publicly shared little information about the extent of the lockdowns at each of its 23 prisons.

“The best that we understand is that the department is giving a lot of discretion to each facility,” said Kirsten Cornnell, social services director at the Pennsylvania Prison Society, which serves as an unofficial ombudsman for families of incarcerated people in the commonwealth.

“I think we get calls on a daily basis from loved ones that are concerned about access to programming, access to visit, phone calls, shower time, all of this type of thing,” she added. “But it’s really hard to give a clear, consistent answer about what’s happening.”

Cornnell notes, different prisons can have vastly different physical layouts. In some, it may be easier to create pods to keep viruses from spreading, and in others, there are fewer small common areas. But she says across the system, one thing seems clear: while she believes DOC generally “did a really good job mitigating the spread” of COVID-19, their safety measures don’t seem to be keeping pace with rising vaccination rates among incarcerated people.

“These lockdown procedures are causing more harm than they are good,” she said. “There’s real concerns about mental health. And I don’t think we’ll really understand the toll of this last year for a long time.”

Maria Bivens, a spokeswoman for DOC, concedes that things aren’t back to normal yet, and says select COVID-19 changes may well be permanent in certain prisons. Many facilities, for instance, have been serving prisoners their meals in their cells for more than a year, and Bivens said some may continue indefinitely.

She also said the system plans to continue a practice that keeps prisoners in separate groups that never cross paths. It’s a system, she said, that is designed to increase “the amount of time that inmates have out of cell for recreational opportunities, programs, education and vocational programs.”

She didn’t say whether dramatically reduced out-of-cell time like Williams described is still happening — just that “each facility is responsible to set an operational schedule and each will be reviewed and approved by DOC leadership,” and that this schedule “is being carefully coordinated and implemented in a controlled, measured, and meaningful way.”

She noted, DOC is starting to bring some prison volunteer programs back.

“Many facilities have begun that transition now and we are extremely excited about this milestone,” she said.

Across the system, DOC reports that 77% of the people incarcerated in state prisons are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — above the number many states and cities used as a benchmark for full reopening. Only 22% of corrections staff say they’ve gotten their shots, however.

Cornnell sees that as an obvious problem.

“We have a lot of concerns about how that may impact reopening,” she said. “It’s the staff that are going out into the community and coming back into the facility, and that’s the most likely person to expose the vulnerable, incarcerated population.”

The Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association has been urging its members to get vaccinated. John Eckenrode, who heads the union, notes that three of his members died, and estimates some 3,900 of the roughly 10,000 members contracted COVID-19.

He thinks the actual number of fully vaccinated prison workers is likely higher than 22%, but adds, he also thinks the state could have done more to allocate doses directly to corrections workers in the early days of the pandemic.

He adds ruefully, many workers are hesitant to get it, even now that vaccines are readily available.

“I think that no matter what kind of demographic you look at, there’s vaccine hesitancy among all groups,” he said. “[The vaccine] was approved under experimental conditions, and I believe that it should be an individual choice.”

DOC reports that 138 prisoners have died of COVID-19 and more than 11,000 have gotten the virus. There are about 37,000 people incarcerated in the system overall.