Serious COVID-19 outbreak threatens hundreds at Pa. prison for medically vulnerable

A serious coronavirus outbreak is unfolding inside the Pennsylvania prison facility for medically vulnerable inmates diagnosed with cancer or other health problems, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are urgently pushing for a release plan.

Four inmates at the Laurel Highlands facility in Somerset are currently in the hospital, and the facility reported its first death of the pandemic last week. In total, one-fifth of the prison’s inmates and staff is currently positive.

Systemwide, the state’s prisons have seen a 97% increase in total cases over the past month, the biggest spike since the pandemic began and mirroring statewide trends.

Corrections officials, lawmakers, and inmates are especially concerned about the outbreak at Laurel Highlands because precautions have already been taken to try to prevent the spread, including cutting the population in half, to 844, and requiring staff to wear masks and social distance.

“Everyone here is following the rules,” said Robert Lark, who is serving a life sentence and was transferred to the facility two years ago after he had a brain aneurysm and started using a wheelchair. The coronavirus has spread to 51 people in his wing alone.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections saw relatively low infection and death rates compared to other states between March and the end of September, with 427 cases, according to data gathered by The Marshall Project and Associated Press. But since Oct. 1, total infections have nearly doubled to 841.

One-third of those new cases were at Laurel Highlands.

The spike has Rachel Lopez, an associate professor at the Thomas Kline School of Law at Drexel University, as well as other advocates, lawmakers, and correctional officials renewing pressure to parole inmates with severe medical needs. Lopez, along with the Amistad Law Project, helped author a report on how to do this at the start of the pandemic.

“We kind of anticipated this would happen, but now that it has happened, I worry it’s too late,” she said.

When the pandemic hit, lawmakers disagreed on who or how many people should be let out of prisons in Pennsylvania. The state has the highest incarceration rate in the region, and it houses some of the oldest prisoners in the nation.