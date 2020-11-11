Philadelphia man arrested for alleged gun trafficking

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said authorities have arrested Daniel Lucas, a 21-year-old man from Philadelphia, for alleged gun trafficking.

The criminal investigation describes the man buying 36 guns in less than three months across eight counties, including Philadelphia, Montgomery, Bucks, and Chester. The investigation, which was a partnership between federal, state and local authorities, said Lucas sometimes bought the same kind of gun several times and traveled as far as Schuylkill County from Philadelphia.

Authorities say this pattern leads them to think that Lucas was buying guns on behalf of other people who cannot buy guns themselves, which is called a straw purchase. In the criminal complaint, Montgomery County Detective Mark Minzola wrote that in his military and law enforcement career, he has never heard of anyone owning six of the exact same make, model, and caliber of a gun.

The county made several similar arrests in September. There are more guns from suspected straw purchases that the county is tracking down, Steele said.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said.