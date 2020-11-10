Judge: Activist Anthony Smith to be freed pending trial

A federal judge has ordered the pretrial release of Anthony Smith, a Philadelphia social studies teacher and organizer with Philly for REAL Justice, who was charged with helping to burn a police cruiser during civil unrest in May. He is expected to leave custody in the Lehigh Valley on Monday afternoon.

Smith still faces federal arson charges that carry a seven-year mandatory minimum sentence, for allegedly adding combustible materials to a car that was already on fire during a protest near City Hall.

Defense Attorney Paul Hetznecker said the prosecution is likely to be slowed by the coronavirus backlog in the courts.

“At least Anthony Smith will be free, and at home, and will be able to continue to teach and provide the support he has to his students and fellow faculty members at YouthBuild,” he said. In court documents, Smith’s bosses at YouthBuild Philadelphia Charter School affirmed that he would be able to continue teaching remotely pending trial.