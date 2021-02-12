Pa. coronavirus update: With vaccine supply limited, Bucks County officials ask for patience

‘We need to do better’ on vaccine distribution, Wolf says

Gov. Tom Wolf is trying to reassure Pennsylvanians that his administration is working to improve the slow progress on distributing COVID-19 vaccinations — and in particular, he says they’re trying to make the commonwealth’s patchwork of vaccine providers easier to navigate for the elderly people who need vaccines most.

Since the vaccine rollout began, Pennsylvania has consistently had one of the lowest vaccine distribution rates of any state. Right now, it’s ranked around 43rd.

State officials have said states’ rates shouldn’t be compared, because among other things, Pennsylvania is conserving second doses of the vaccine, while some states are not.

Wolf also noted that Pennsylvania has a higher proportion of elderly residents who qualify for vaccines than many other states.

But state-by-state rankings notwithstanding, the commonwealth’s distribution has been sluggish. In late January, a WITF analysis found significant delays between vaccines arriving in Pennsylvania and those vaccines actually being administered.

Officials attributed those delays to slow reporting of vaccine administration, and bottlenecks caused by staffing shortages.

Wolf says the state is working hard to improve the distribution plan, and is frequently upgrading the website where people can try to figure out where they can get vaccines.

But, he said, he knows the commonwealth isn’t where it needs to be.

“I’m not making excuses. We need to do a better job,” he said. We’re all operating under constraints that are real…but I promise, we will do a much better job.”

Secretary of Aging Robert Torres said Thursday that there’s at least one distribution plan that seems promising: having Area Agencies on Aging — the commonwealth has 52 of them across the state — work more closely with counties.

He pointed to Butler County as a success, saying its aging agency has been working closely with the county since vaccine distribution began. It helps give out information, coordinate transportation, and provides assistance at vaccine sites.

Wolf also reiterated a point he has been making since the pandemic began: there still isn’t enough vaccine to fully inoculate everyone who qualifies.

“Even if we were doing a perfect job, which we are not, we still wouldn’t have enough vaccines,” he said.

He urged Pennsylvanians to be “honorable” when it comes to getting vaccines, and for younger, healthier people to refrain from trying to cut in line ahead of more vulnerable people who need inoculation more.