Pa. coronavirus update: 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated
After over a year of bleak infection and death rate milestones, today Pennsylvania is reporting a positive pandemic milestone: 70% of adults in the state have received their first dose of the vaccine, and more than 52% are fully vaccinated.
New Jersey is not far behind, with 68% of adults having had a first dose, and 47% fully vaccinated.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says he will only lift face-mask requirements once the percentage of fully vaccinated people reaches 70%, adding “the light is shining bright at the end of the tunnel.”
