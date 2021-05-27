Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19 Vaccines

Pa. coronavirus update: 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated

Gov. Tom Wolf, wearing a face mask, speaks to the press from behind a podium

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at a press conference in Harrisburg. (Office of Gov. Tom Wolf)

After over a year of bleak infection and death rate milestones, today Pennsylvania is reporting a positive pandemic milestone: 70% of adults in the state have received their first dose of the vaccine, and more than 52% are fully vaccinated.

New Jersey is not far behind, with 68% of adults having had a first dose, and 47% fully vaccinated.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says he will only lift face-mask requirements once the percentage of fully vaccinated people reaches 70%, adding “the light is shining bright at the end of the tunnel.”

