As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy will lift more pandemic restrictions starting this weekend.

On Friday, the state will no longer require employers to have their vaccinated employees wear facemasks and maintain physical distance. Employers will also no longer be required to keep on-site staff to the bare minimum.

Of course, employers can still choose to impose pandemic restrictions if they wish, and Murphy is one of those employers: State workers are still required to mask up and distance.

Also, day care centers will no longer have to restrict the number of children in their care to pandemic levels.

New Jersey is requiring children in summer camps to wear facemasks, and Murphy expects to require younger schoolchildren to wear masks when they return to school in the fall. He justified his decision by pointing to the fact that there is still no approved vaccine for children under 12.