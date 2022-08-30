A Bucks County school district just canceled over $20,000 of student lunch debt

According to the Bristol Borough School District’s announcement, it will begin to track the lunch debt again in September.

Chichilitti said the board will keep an eye on the debt.

“And if we accumulate debt, as it comes in, if it still continues, which it probably will, we’ll look at forgiving it again,” he said.

The coalition is hoping to use Bristol Borough as an example to bring residents of other districts together to push for the same decision in their communities.

“If one district was able to do this, then others can follow,” Marcil said.

Neighboring Bristol Township School District, which serves about 6,000 students, had a total of $113,085 in student lunch debt for the 2020-21 school year. According to the district, 922 students owe money to the school, and 772 of those students owe more than $50. Bristol Township School District officials told WHYY News that they plan to start collecting lunch debt in September.

Pennsbury School District contracted a collection agency for lunch debt over $200. Total debt for students as of January 2022, was over $57,000. District officials said in February they planned to continue collection efforts once the free meal program ended.

“I don’t think any of those kids or parents have anything to be sorry for, to ask for forgiveness for,” Marcil said. “It should really be, society saying, ‘I’m sorry that we indebted you. I’m sorry that we aren’t providing school meals to you because that means to live is crucial.’”