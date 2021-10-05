Oxygen in Delaware River falls as water temperature rises

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

The amount of oxygen in the Delaware River south of Camden dropped below a regulatory limit during each of the last three summers, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, making it harder for resident and migratory fish to breed, and undermining the benefits of the river’s cleanup over the past half-century.

The data shows that levels of dissolved oxygen, a key determinant of a river’s ability to support fish, fell in some places to below 3.5 milligrams per liter, a level that was set by the Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) in the 1960s when the agency was trying to clean up a waterway that was, in the regulator’s own words, “an open sewer.”

Although the water is a lot cleaner than it was then, activists say the cleanup is unfinished, as shown by the oxygen numbers for the past three summers — when higher water temperatures have depleted oxygen.

The recent low point came in 2020 when dissolved oxygen dropped as low as 2.8 milligrams per liter in the river at Commodore Barry Bridge linking New Jersey with Chester, Pennsylvania, and 3.3 milligrams per liter at the Ben Franklin Bridge connecting Camden with Philadelphia, the USGS data shows.

Four environmental groups, led by Delaware Riverkeeper Network, last month renewed an appeal to the basin commission to raise its dissolved oxygen benchmark in the river to 6.3 milligrams per liter, or almost double the current standard. Being required to meet that standard, the activists say, would force wastewater treatment plants — whose output is largely responsible for the oxygen depletion — to install a technology called nitrification that would reduce the ability of nitrogen in plant discharges to reduce oxygen levels.