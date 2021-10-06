Oxygen levels in Delaware River met standards, commission says

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

The Delaware River Basin Commission rejected a claim by environmental groups that oxygen levels at two sites in an urban section of the river fell below the regulator’s own standards at times during the last three summers.

The commission said that dissolved oxygen remained at or above the required 3.5 milligrams per liter at Chester, Pennsylvania and Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia throughout the summers of 2019, 2020 and 2021, when measured as 24-hour averages, not as snapshots taken by water monitors operated by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The environmentalists, led by Delaware Riverkeeper Network, wrote to the commission on Sept. 9, urging it to almost double its required oxygen standard to 6.3 mg/L so that resident and migratory fish would be better able to thrive in the river. They said the USGS data showed that the tidal section of the river is sometimes not compliant with the commission’s requirements on oxygen content, and that endangers the survival of fish, especially the critically endangered Atlantic sturgeon.

But the commission said environmentalists were wrong to base their claims on water samples taken at specific moments.

“The attainment of water quality standards is not measured by instantaneous records such as the two you reference in your letter,” the DRBC’s executive director, Steve Tambini, replied on Oct. 4. “At both Chester, PA and Philadelphia, PA, the dissolved oxygen water quality criteria were met throughout the summers of 2019, 2020 and 2021.”