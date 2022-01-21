North Penn board feels residents’ wrath over photo of mask taped onto student

The photo, initially posted Monday evening by a local Facebook group called North Penn Stronger Together, a page created by the Republican candidates for school board, was taken inside Pennfield Middle School in Hatfield, Montgomery County.

The photo then went viral on Twitter, shared by a former candidate for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District, Chuck Callesto, and Fox News host Sean Hannity, who entitled his tweet “MASKING MADNESS.”

When North Penn Stronger Together posted the photo, they urged parents to speak up against the district administration and the school board at Thursday night’s school board meeting.

“Pro-mask or anti-mask, I hope we can all agree that taping masks to children’s faces crosses the LINE. This was not a joke for the child or the parents,” the post read.

The mother of the Pennfield student, though, said the widespread media attention is exacerbating her family’s “emotional turmoil.”

She released a statement on Thursday, saying that the photo was leaked against her wishes, and that the media attention is “like a scene from [her] worst nightmare.”

The mother, who wished to remain anonymous, told a local news source, North Penn Now, that she originally shared the photo with a private Facebook group in hopes of gaining support at the school board meeting, with the caveat to keep the photo private. The photo was then shared publicly by North Penn Stronger Together.

Many residents are demanding that the district fire the teacher, and are describing the taping of the mask as child abuse — a term used throughout the summer by parent groups in Montgomery and Bucks counties to describe masking and COVID-19 safety policies.

The Montgomery County branch of Moms for Liberty was outspoken about the viral photo on Facebook and Twitter. The group was also involved in anti-mask protests in March 2021.

Moms for Liberty is a national organization that has led fights over literature that addresses race, LGBTQ identity, and sex in schools. In October, the group fought for the removal of LGBTQ books in North Penn district libraries that it claimed included inappropriate sex scenes. The same group has a presence in Bucks County, where Pennridge School District recently removed LGBTQ books from its elementary school libraries. The group, initially from Florida, has been involved with masking debates across Pennsylvania, which has the second most county chapters in the United States. Local chapters are in Delaware, Chester, Lancaster, and Berks counties.

Wednesday afternoon, the North Penn district released a statement in response to the viral photo. It said that while the teacher had no intention of malice, the actions were “entirely inappropriate and unacceptable, no matter the context.”

WHYY News requested a comment from the district regarding actions being taken. The administration pointed to the Wednesday statement in response:

“We understand that the act of taping a mask to a student’s face is concerning to many and apologize that it occurred. The matter is serious and it is being addressed with the employee. However, all personnel and student matters are confidential and no further information can be provided.”

Another local Facebook group, the North Penn Neighbors for Progress, which is associated with current school board members, also released a response to the viral photo.