Perkins Center for the Arts buys its building from Collingswood borough

The Perkins Center for the Arts has bought the building it has been leasing from the borough of Collingswood, N.J. for many years. Last Friday, the community arts center acquired the building on Irvin Avenue for $456,000.

The center has also received a $250,000 grant from the New Jersey Historic Trust and State Council on the Arts to make critical renovations to its other building, the flagship Tudor-style house and estate in Moorestown, N.J.

Director Kahra Buss said the acquisition of one property and the renovation of the other will allow the organization to become more accessible.

“It really is about starting with the basics and preserving the buildings so that the other pieces of work that need to follow after can do so safely,” Buss said. “So you’re not chasing your tail with building renovations.”