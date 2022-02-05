New map of Pennsylvania legislative districts approved

The lone dissenter, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, slammed it as an unconstitutional gerrymander designed to help Democrats. It will not improve minority representation and will lead to more gridlock and less competitive districts, Benninghoff said.

A legal challenge appeared likely, with less than two weeks to go before candidates can start circulating petitions in the new districts to get on the May 17 primary ballot.

The House and Senate maps approved and public for the first time Friday made adjustments to preliminary maps approved by the panel in December after a 30-day period for public comment and hearings.

Benninghoff also opposed the preliminary House map.

He proposed an alternative that, he said, would increase the competitiveness of districts in the Philadelphia suburb of Bucks County, keep more districts in the heavily Republican Juniata Valley in central Pennsylvania, and reverse plans to split Allentown, Reading, Lancaster, and Harrisburg.

Republicans have had the upper hand in at least the last two cycles of redistricting.

They also have held durable and substantial majorities in both legislative chambers for nearly all of the last three decades, even though Democrats hold a registration statewide and have won more statewide elections in that period.