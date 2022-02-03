Pa. Supreme Court to decide congressional map, with conservative judge as special master

The congressional map is supposed to be redrawn every decade by the legislature, with approval from the governor. But this year, the GOP-controlled House and Senate deadlocked with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and failed to produce a plan.

That’s not unprecedented in Pennsylvania, especially in times of split governmental control. Anticipating an impasse, several groups had already filed lawsuits asking the appellate courts to intervene.

Until Wednesday, the case was working its way through the Commonwealth Court, with McCullough tasked with hearing arguments in favor of various submitted plans.

The case was always almost certain to be appealed to the Supreme Court. In the order in which they formally took up the case, using what is known as King’s Bench power, the justices wrote that they circumvented the commonwealth court “in view of the impact that protracted appeals will have on the election calendar, and time being of the essence.”

Some of the justices noted, they still have some reservations about the process ahead of them. Judge Kevin Dougherty said he thinks “it makes little sense … to impose that duty [of picking a map] on the shoulders of a single, randomly selected intermediate court judge,” and that he thinks it would be better if Pennsylvania had clear rules about when and how a judge or judges might have to pick a map, instead of this largely ad hoc process.