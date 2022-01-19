With court deadline looming, Pa. lawmakers ready one last congressional map attempt

Pennsylvania’s state lawmakers are beginning a last-ditch attempt to pass a congressional map. If they don’t succeed soon, the commonwealth’s appellate courts will likely deem them deadlocked and take over the process.

With only a handful of session days remaining before the Jan. 30 deadline imposed by Pa. Commonwealth Court, the Republican-controlled state Senate is trying to cobble together a compromise between their own members, the GOP-controlled House, and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

On Tuesday, the Senate began moving the bill that will contain their proposal, if one coalesces in the coming days.

They plan to amend the GOP-backed map proposal that House lawmakers passed last week — a process that would essentially remove the House plan and insert the Senate’s. Sen. Dave Argall (R-Schuylkill), who chairs the Senate committee charged with redistricting, hopes to hold some kind of a public hearing on his chamber’s plan this week, then pass the map back to the House for approval early next week.

“There’s a lot that could still go wrong,” Argall said, adding that the odds of the legislature passing a map are, “50 – 50, maybe.”

Argall and Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa both confirmed that on Tuesday, staff for Senate Democrats and Republicans held meetings aimed at coming up with a plan.

Costa was even more skeptical than Argall of the Senate’s odds of coming up with a map that the House, governor, and its own members will agree to pass.

“We’re starting to get back into those conversations again …. and it may not lead anywhere at all,” he said. “But at least the effort is being made to have conversations.”

The prospect of the Pa. Supreme Court being the final arbiter of the map is likely a much more welcome prospect to Democrats, who hold a sizable advantage on the state’s high court.

So far, the Senate hasn’t publicly released any proposal, despite behind-the-scenes bipartisan talks between staff for Argall and Sen. Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia).

Argall says any plan that comes out of this week’s Senate negotiations will take other proposals into account — specifically, the House GOP plan, a plan Gov. Tom Wolf pitched days ago, and a map from the group Draw the Lines PA, a project of the good-government group Committee of Seventy that produced a draft after holding a series of mapping contests that ultimately solicited drafts from more than 7,000 Pennsylvanians.

“We see things we like in some maps, we see things we don’t like in other maps,” Argall said. “It’s a continuing discussion.”

Chad Davis, a staffer for Argall who has been heavily involved in the mapping process, added that he thinks it’s “safe to say that we are not opposed to every district the governor drew, or every district Draw the Lines drew.”