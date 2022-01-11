Pa. lawmakers nearing deadline for new congressional map. Here’s what’s next

Wolf’s role

Lawmakers need Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, to sign off on their map before it could take effect, and the governor already sent a letter to House Republicans calling their draft a nonstarter because it doesn’t comply with the principles he wants to prioritize in a new map.

Specifically, he says that the GOP draft splits communities of interest in ways he dislikes, and that populations vary too much from district to district.

“This significant population deviation is the result of last-minute changes made to the map submitted to the House State Government Committee by Lehigh County resident Amanda Holt,” Wolf wrote.

“When Republican members of the House State Government Committee objected to aspects of the Holt map, Chairman [Seth Grove (R-York)] quickly abandoned the pretext of a citizen-selected map and redrew lines in ways that completely undermine the principles that motivated Holt’s map in the first place. The result is a highly skewed map.”

The GOP draft would likely be better for Republicans than the current, court-drawn map is.

According to Dave’s Redistricting App, a nonpartisan website that produces analyses of political map data, the House GOP proposal would create seven districts likely to be safe for Republicans, and five likely to be safe for Democrats. Of the remaining five swing districts, one favors Republicans, three favor Democrats, and one is almost completely even.

In comparison, the current map features seven safe GOP districts and an additional GOP swing, and six safe Democratic districts and an additional four swing districts that favor Democrats.

Republicans said they think Wolf’s objections are just an excuse, and that the governor really just wants the Democratic-majority Pennsylvania Supreme Court to step in and redraw the congressional map — something that has traditionally happened when lawmakers and the governor have been unable to agree.

Grove, as chair of the House committee in charge of mapping, told Wolf in a recent letter that “not only do you not want to participate in the legislative process, but you are also going out of your way to claim that your only recourse is a veto.”

“If your goal is for the courts to draw the maps, then you are failing the people of Pennsylvania,” he added.

Grove has invited Wolf to meet publicly to discuss redistricting, but the governor hasn’t taken up the offer.

Carol Kuniholm, who heads the redistricting reform group Fair Districts PA, said she thinks Republicans are misrepresenting the way the redistricting process is actually supposed to work.

House Republicans, she noted, may have produced their map draft using public input, but they didn’t negotiate it with House Democrats, or with members of the Senate. Likewise, while Senate Republicans have noted they’re producing their map in collaboration with Sen. Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia), they haven’t involved the House.

“I think the governor, [Wolf’s] point is a very legitimate one,” she said. “Which is, ‘It’s not my job to negotiate a bill with you. It’s your job to negotiate a bill with members of your chamber and the other chamber, and once agreed on a bill, to bring it to me.’”