Pa. Republicans are moving a new draft congressional map. It’s still mostly a mystery

Rep. Scott Conklin, the ranking Democrat on that committee, said he hadn’t seen or heard of the new draft until Rep. Seth Grove (R-York), who chairs the House State Government Committee and has largely led the chamber’s redistricting effort, publicly released a picture of it.

“I talked to the governor’s office just now,” Conklin said Tuesday. “There have been no negotiations as of yet with the governor, and the governor has made it clear that if this is not a bipartisan plan, one that’s negotiated with the governor’s office, at the end of the day it has almost no chance of passing.”

Any map proposal would have to pass through the GOP-controlled House and Senate, then get a signature from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. The Senate is still working on its own map proposal, and it’s likely any draft that comes out of either chamber at this stage will be amended before going to Wolf’s desk.

Initially, Grove had proposed that the House use a map drawn by a constituent — one of more than a dozen House Republicans had solicited as part of their promised “most transparent” mapping process to date.

But the new map lawmakers will consider Wednesday is different. It is the result of last-minute tweaks by Grove and staffers, which are designed to capture enough votes to get the map through his committee.

The Holt map

The first map was drawn by Amanda Holt, a Lehigh County piano teacher and former GOP county commissioner who rose to Pennsylvania mapping prominence in 2012, when the state Supreme Court cited her analysis in its decision to reject the state Senate map Republicans had drawn the previous year.

Holt prioritized two criteria: minimizing splits to voting precincts and municipalities, and keeping district sizes equivalent.

Her map would have created a generally more favorable playing field for Republicans than the current map does. Analyses showed that it would have resulted in seven districts likely to be safe for Republicans and five likely to be safe for Democrats, with two of the remaining swing districts favoring Republicans, and three favoring Democrats.

But her map also divided several counties represented by Republicans on Grove’s all-important committee.

Diamond was one of them. Under the Holt map, his home county, Lebanon, looked to him like “a dinosaur head was taking a bite out of it.”

He didn’t think his constituents would approve of a carved-up Lebanon, and nor did Rep. Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon), who is also on the House State Government Committee. They were joined in their opposition by Rep. Louis Schmitt (R-Blair), whose own county was also divided.

Together with Democrats who uniformly opposed the map, they were able to keep it from passing. Grove had intended to hold a vote on the proposal Monday, but pulled the bill after opposition solidified.