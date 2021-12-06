House GOP lawmakers’ new congressional-map-drawing website was designed to add transparency to Pennsylvania’s redistricting process, allowing constituents to pitch their own ideas about where district lines should lie.

But for most of November, it didn’t seem to be working, raising concerns from advocates as lawmakers prepare for a once-a-decade redistricting process that has a significant impact on the commonwealth’s balance of political power.

Last week, a month after lawmakers introduced the tool, not a single constituent map was shown on the website.

Carol Kuniholm, who heads the group Fair Districts PA and advocates for redistricting transparency, confirmed Thursday that she and “quite a few” others had submitted maps, but that there had been “no acknowledgment that [a map had] been submitted and no way to see what maps have been submitted.”

After a few days of Kuniholm and other fair map advocates asking for an explanation — and a request for comment from WHYY News — 14 maps popped up on the site Thursday afternoon. Rep. Seth Grove (R-York), who manages much of the redistricting process in his chamber and spearheaded the constituent feedback effort, didn’t comment on what the issue was.

Kuniholm herself thinks it could just be a glitch. But she also says the issue speaks to her larger concerns about Pennsylvania’s redistricting process: Despite promises that the process will be transparent and dictated by public feedback, there’s no mechanism in state law to mandate or standardize it.

“They may have people offer comment, but there’s absolutely no requirement that they use the comment and no requirement that they share the comment,” she said. “So absolutely, we are concerned that the public input is not going to be part of the process.”

The House GOP caucus presented the mapping portal as a key part of the caucus’s plan to create Pennsylvania’s “most transparent” congressional-map-redraw ever. The step was necessary, lawmakers have said, because political mapping is deeply fraught in Pennsylvania.

Map proposals must be passed by the House and Senate, then signed by the governor, with the state Supreme Court intervening in case of intractable deadlock. The map that results from this process will play a significant role in determining who holds power in Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation for the next decade.

Historically, lawmakers have sought to bend district lines to suit their political priorities.

The last time they did a scheduled redraw, in 2011, Republicans controlled the process. They produced a map the state Supreme Court later threw out, declaring it unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

This year, the House, Senate, and governor are supposed to finalize a map by Jan. 24 at the latest.

So far, there’s no sign of a draft from the legislature. Time is growing short for them to collect the feedback they’ve promised.

‘Trust in this is very, very slim’

There’s precedent for Kuniholm’s concerns about opaque, secretive congressional mapping.

In the 2011 round of redistricting, lawmakers didn’t publicize their proposed map until virtually the last minute. After months of private negotiations, House and Senate Republicans introduced and passed a draft to then-Gov. Tom Corbett in less than two weeks. He signed off on it without any hearings or public comment.

The resulting congressional districts had boundaries so convoluted that one was famously nicknamed “Goofy kicking Donald Duck.”