Deadlines loom as Pa. House takes step toward new district maps

A Pennsylvania state House committee made a set of party-line votes Monday regarding congressional redistricting, which the Republican chairman framed as needed to prepare for final negotiations over the maps.

The State Government Committee met for 20 minutes in the Capitol to approve amendments, bills and a resolution that were all unanimously favored by Republicans and opposed by Democrats.

It approved a resolution that lawmakers who are involved in drawing new congressional maps will not adjust census numbers to allocate state prison inmates to their home areas , as the state legislative map-drawing body has chosen to do.

They also advanced a bill about new district lines, but the ranking Democrat on the committee, Rep. Scott Conklin of Centre County, said the legislation was missing an actual map.

Conklin made the same objection to a second bill, which Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, described as a backup that might eventually be needed under the General Assembly’s rules.

“I believe that if you’re going to vote on a map, you should actually have a map present,” Conklin said. “If not, it’s nothing more than a shell game.”

The new congressional map must account for the loss of one seat, dropping the state’s D.C. delegation from 18 to 17 starting with the 2022 races. Congressional redistricting is handled as legislation, requiring approval by both chambers and the governor.