Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court justices will soon choose a new congressional map, a task that fell to them after the Republican-controlled legislature and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf deadlocked in their once-a-decade reapportionment responsibility.

In a six-hour hearing Friday, the seven justices — five Democrats and two Republicans — grilled a series of lawyers representing Republicans, Democrats, voters, and good-government groups on the merits and drawbacks of 13 different maps submitted as possible choices.

They appeared to do it begrudgingly.

“This ended up in their laps because of the failure of the other two branches,” said David Thornburgh, who heads Draw the Lines PA, one of the good-government groups that submitted a map. He pointed to a comment from Democratic Justice Kevin Dougherty, who at one point said that justices hadn’t asked for this job.

“As they know from previous experiences, this process has become so toxic and so partisan,” Thornburgh said. “I think they’d be looking to make some statement that says, you know, let’s listen to the unfiltered voice of the people.”