A Commonwealth Court judge charged with recommending a new Pennsylvania congressional map has selected a plan that Republican state lawmakers drew, and that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf already vetoed.

The map she selected would benefit Republican candidates more than Pennsylvania’s current, court-drawn map does. There is no guarantee, though, that it will actually be enacted. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which has a 5-2 Democratic majority, will ultimately have the final say on which map gets chosen.

The courts took over the congressional mapping process after the GOP-controlled legislature and Wolf, who were supposed to jointly agree on a plan, deadlocked.

Last week, the commonwealth’s highest court appointed conservative Commonwealth Court Justice Patricia McCullough as a “special master” tasked with recommending one of 13 proposed maps to the justices. Those maps had been submitted by the parties to the case, including elected Republicans and Democrats, voters, and several good government groups.

Participants in the mapping case now have a week to file responses to McCullough’s selection before oral arguments over the map on Feb. 18.

This all leaves Pennsylvanians with little idea of what the eventual congressional map will look like, keeping potential candidates for congress — and the voters who might elect and be represented by them — in a state of prolonged uncertainty as the scheduled May 17 primary approaches.

McCullough recommended not delaying the primary, though she suggested that the Supreme Court justices should postpone the period for candidates to collect petitions in order to qualify for the ballot, from Feb. 15 to March 8, to March 1 to March 15.

What does the GOP map do?

The House Republican-drawn map that McCullough selected is based on a submission from well-known citizen mapper Amanda Holt, and was tweaked to appease the political concerns of several Republicans on a key House committee.

It contains five districts that would likely be safe for Democrats, seven that would be safe for Republicans, and five swings: three that favor Democrats, one that favors Republicans, and one that is virtually even. The commonwealth lost a congressional seat in 2020 redistricting, so this count includes one fewer seat than Pennsylvania’s current congressional map.