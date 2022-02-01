Pa. politics: mail-in voting, maps and crowded races

Last week, a Pennsylvania court struck down the two-year-old law that allows no-excuse, mail-in voting in the state. Governor Wolf said his administration will appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court, but this Republican challenge to voting demonstrates the strategies and ferocity of the battles that will be fought out ahead of midterms. In addition, Wolf has rejected the redistricting map from Republican lawmakers and fighting continues around a fair redrawing of the legislative lines.

Turning to the crowded Senate race, the Democratic State Committee failed to endorse a candidate, but leaned toward U.S. Representative Connor Lamb in a straw poll. From the Republican side, former hedge fund executive David McCormick appears to be rising to the top. This hour, we talk Pennsylvania politics with three political junkies.

Guests

JONATHAN TAMARI, national political reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer @jonathantamari

KATIE MEYER WHYY’s political reporter @katieemeyer4

JOHN MICEK Editor-in-Chief for Pennsylvania Capital-Star @ByJohnLMicek

