State workers make last-minute push to block 20% health benefits premium hike
Hundreds rallied outside the New Jersey Statehouse at noon on Tuesday, urging the state to reconsider a massive health benefits premium hike for state employees.
The demonstration came a day before a state commission is expected to vote on the proposal. The changes would impact thousands of active and retired public workers, including healthcare employees, local government staff, and teachers.
“We sacrificed a lot during the COVID pandemic as state health care workers,” said Kimberly Chambers, a Cherry Hill resident who works at a state-run psychiatric hospital. “The message from our governor was to keep moving, keep pushing. We’re holding the state forward. So it’s kind of like a kick in the face to be given a health care increase. After we’re coming out of the trenches for our state.”
Union representatives have said that the recommended increase is based on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, deferred services, increased utilization, inflation costs, and other factors.
The crowd chanted “healthcare for all” at the rally and “put the people first.”
Lead organizers implored people to call Gov. Phil Murphy’s office to demand that negotiations continue.
“There’s a lot of funding out there. There are other ways to offset whatever it is they’re trying to accomplish right now,” said George Brown, leader of the Willingboro chapter of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees.
“The workers need to be encouraged to work. They need to stay motivated to work. They need to stay strong. And they need to know that the government believes in them,” Brown said.
Several state legislators have expressed concerns over the proposed benefits rate hike, including General Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex), Republican Senate Budget Officer Sen. Declan O’Scanlon (R-Monmouth), and Senate majority leader Teresa Ruiz (D-Essex).
“While nationwide health benefits rate trends have increased roughly 10%, New Jersey’s increase, absent any solution, could ultimately lead to higher property taxes,” Ruiz said in a statement Tuesday morning.
O’Scanlon and other Senate GOP leaders want to create a special committee to investigate the matter.
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora, who spoke in solidarity with the unionized workers at Tuesday’s rally, echoed Ruiz’s claims about property taxes.
“We just negotiated a contract with AFSME Local, and their pay increase is going to go for more health benefits,” Gusciora told WHYY News. “But the city pays 70% of their health premiums, so our bottom line will go up as well.”
“The only way we can take care of that is by increasing property taxes to the same people who are working for us. So not only are you going to get a pay cut, but they’re going to have increased property taxes,” Gusciora said.
Last month, State Office of the Treasurer communications director, Jennifer Sciortino, said her office “shares the concern regarding recommended rate increases.”
Sciortino said her office did not have the power to “unilaterally” alter benefit rate levels.
A 2021 Society For Human Relations Management report states that U.S. employers expected health care premium rates to jump nearly 5% this year.