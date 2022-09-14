From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here.

Hundreds rallied outside the New Jersey Statehouse at noon on Tuesday, urging the state to reconsider a massive health benefits premium hike for state employees.

The demonstration came a day before a state commission is expected to vote on the proposal. The changes would impact thousands of active and retired public workers, including healthcare employees, local government staff, and teachers.

“We sacrificed a lot during the COVID pandemic as state health care workers,” said Kimberly Chambers, a Cherry Hill resident who works at a state-run psychiatric hospital. “The message from our governor was to keep moving, keep pushing. We’re holding the state forward. So it’s kind of like a kick in the face to be given a health care increase. After we’re coming out of the trenches for our state.”