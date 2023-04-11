New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order on Monday prioritizing skills and work experience over college degree requirements for certain state job opportunities — becoming the seventh U.S. state to institute such changes.

Murphy made the announcement at a press conference with Civil Services Commission Acting Chair Allison Chris Myers.

“Skills and experience gained through prior employment are just as important, if not, in many cases more important than holding a specific degree,” Murphy said.

The order directs the commission to identify all of the job positions that require college degrees and determine which can be revised. Officials said the new policy could lead to upward mobility for families across the state, and that some jobs could pay up to $120,000.