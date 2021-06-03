As Philadelphia struggles with continuing violence, City Council discussed Thursday how aggressive activities might be replaced with employment.

Anti-violence activist Bilal Qayyum spoke on an effort underway to create 80 new Black-owned businesses a year in partnership with the city to help young people find job opportunities. He said there remains a communications issue in the city.

“How do you connect anti-violence groups with the city and city departments, workforce development or commerce, the larger white corporate community that should be and do a lot of hiring with institutions in this city?” Qayyum said

Patrick Clancy of Philadelphia Works, a career service agency, said education is the key to help fill jobs in the life sciences field, which is constantly seeking workers.

“To make sure as life sciences are growing in University City or at the Navy Yard, we have a pool of applicants that know what STEM is, so we’re working on that.”