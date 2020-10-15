N.J. coronavirus recovery: State recovers more than half of pandemic job losses
As of Wednesday, New Jersey had reported 216,023 cumulative cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
There were a total of 16,191 confirmed and probable deaths resulting from the outbreak.
N.J. has recovered 56% of jobs lost during pandemic
New Jersey has regained 467,000 jobs since April, shortly after the coronavirus pandemic began thrashing the state’s economy.
That accounted for 56% of the jobs lost due to the virus and the state’s economic closures, according to a press release from the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The national average for jobs recovered in the past five months was lower at 52%, the release said.
Like many states, New Jersey saw record unemployment claims during the peak of the pandemic, and it paid out $16 billion in state and federal aid to workers who lost their jobs or had their hours cut.
The new data came from estimates made by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
CEOs pledge ‘diverse’ hiring, procurement during economic recovery
Nine New Jersey business leaders announced Thursday that they were setting new hiring and procurement goals for their firms with an eye toward diversity, in response to the disproportionate impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on underserved communities.
In a virtual event hosted by Gov. Phil Murphy, members of the state’s CEO Council pledged to hire 30,000 New Jersey workers from historically underserved communities by the end of the decade. The same group committed to spending at least $250 million in procurement with a focus on “diverse companies” by 2025.
“No time more than right now has been more important for us to come together and be focused and pick some tangible actions,” said Mark Clouse, president and CEO of Campbell Soup Company, one of the council members. “It’s two things, but it’s two things that can make a big difference.”
Murphy said the nine companies would begin work on reaching the newly announced goals right away.
The CEO Council was born out of Murphy’s Restart and Recovery Commission, which he formed to plan how the state would reboot its economy after the initial blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other members of the council include CEOs from BD, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Prudential Financial, PSEG, RWJ Barnabas Health, Verizon, and Zoetis. The council challenged other New Jersey companies to follow their example and set similar goals.
