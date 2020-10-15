N.J. coronavirus recovery: State recovers more than half of pandemic job losses

CEOs pledge ‘diverse’ hiring, procurement during economic recovery

Nine New Jersey business leaders announced Thursday that they were setting new hiring and procurement goals for their firms with an eye toward diversity, in response to the disproportionate impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on underserved communities.

In a virtual event hosted by Gov. Phil Murphy, members of the state’s CEO Council pledged to hire 30,000 New Jersey workers from historically underserved communities by the end of the decade. The same group committed to spending at least $250 million in procurement with a focus on “diverse companies” by 2025.

“No time more than right now has been more important for us to come together and be focused and pick some tangible actions,” said Mark Clouse, president and CEO of Campbell Soup Company, one of the council members. “It’s two things, but it’s two things that can make a big difference.”

Murphy said the nine companies would begin work on reaching the newly announced goals right away.

The CEO Council was born out of Murphy’s Restart and Recovery Commission, which he formed to plan how the state would reboot its economy after the initial blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other members of the council include CEOs from BD, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Prudential Financial, PSEG, RWJ Barnabas Health, Verizon, and Zoetis. The council challenged other New Jersey companies to follow their example and set similar goals.