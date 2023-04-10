She is among dozens who have formed a picket line in front of the Campus Center off of Third Street in Camden. The call for a strike was made Sunday night after leaders for three unions told members in a virtual meeting that there was no movement on proposals they’ve sent to negotiators for the administration.

Dozens were out and ready to march when demonstrations began at 9 a.m. Monday, more joined the line by noon –– including members of other unions who marched in solidarity.

“A lot of people that live in Camden are impacted by Rutgers and the way that their workers are treated,” said Benjamin Saracco, who lives two blocks from the campus. “That’s why my sign says, ‘community rights are workers rights,’ I really believe that’s true.”

Saracco, a librarian at Rowan University and is a member of the American Federal of Teachers Local 2373, said that investment in the Camden campus is not done in the same way compared to the New Brunswick campus, the largest of the three campuses.

“There really is inequity here,” he added. “It also trickles down to the way that the community is treated in many ways.”

The unions are not only seeking equal pay for work and job security, but want to see a living wage for grad students, a rent freeze for all Rutgers owned properties, and for the Camden and Newark campuses to be treated the same as the New Brunswick campus.