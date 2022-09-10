Free school meals expand to ‘middle-income families’ in New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law on Friday that requires New Jersey schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from working- and middle-class families.

Murphy said the program would reduce food insecurity and offer healthy meals to more families.

“[The laws] will ensure that our kids are more fully prepared to excel in their studies so they can excel in their lives, and through it all, they will make life in New Jersey a little bit more affordable for countless working and middle-class families,” said Murphy at a signing event in South Amboy.

The state defines “middle-income family” as any family with an annual household income between 186% and 199% of the federal poverty level.

Murphy also signed a law that requires the state to launch a public awareness campaign educating families about their options.

