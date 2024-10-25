N.J. ramps up election security ahead of early voting. What voters need to know
Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way, who oversees the state's Division of Elections, said there are no credible election threats, but added that New Jersey is ready for any problems.
With early voting beginning Saturday in New Jersey, officials are ramping up efforts to ensure election safety and integrity.
At a press conference in Trenton Thursday, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way, who is also the Secretary of State and oversees the Division of Elections, said there are no credible election threats, but added that New Jersey is ready for any possible problems.
Officials are working together
Way said the Division of Elections is in constant contact with state and local law enforcement agencies to ensure the security of ballot drop boxes.
“We plan for physical and cyber security of our election infrastructure, we support the operations and security of early voting and election day polling locations, voting equipment and the election workers within,” she said.
Don’t get duped
Way said a fundamental part of election integrity is having the public understand and trust the process. She said there is already documentation of misinformation circulating in other parts of the country, and urged New Jerseyans to be proactive.
“If you have questions or concerns you can reach out to us at the state voter hotline, that’s 1-877-NJ-VOTER,” she said
Way said voters can get more information about the voting process from the Department of State website.
Lawyers working round the clock
New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin said officials are committed to making sure everything goes smoothly when early voting begins. The state has a legal team on standby.
“Literally hundreds of attorneys throughout the Division of Law and the Department of Law and Public Safety will be working shifts to answer questions from our county boards and superintendents of elections, to ensure that all eligible voters can cast their ballots,” he said.
Police are ready
Platkin said officials are doing everything in their power to ensure residents can cast their ballots confidently.
“New Jersey law enforcement agencies across the state are working together to secure the right to vote and to protect voters from any form of intimidation or harassment,” he said.
Platkin said electioneering in or close to polling places will not be tolerated and violators will be prosecuted.
He said state and local law enforcement officials are monitoring for any activity that might affect the election.
“They’re prepared to provide emergency help at polling sites if they are asked to do so,” he said.
Watching for bad actors
He said there are individuals, often in other countries, who are intent on spreading misinformation and disinformation.
“Each of us, I’m asking you, must be vigilant about the information that we share,” he said.
Laurie Doran, the director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, said cyber threats have proliferated over the past decade, and NJOHSP is working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure the 2024 election goes smoothly.
She said efforts are focused on prevention and preparedness, but stressed there are no known specific threats to New Jersey election officials or facilities at this time.
Platkin said in case of discrimination or harassment while casting ballots, voters can call the Division on Civil Rights hotline at 1-800-277-BIAS.
Way said more than 1 million New Jersey residents requested mail-in ballots and about 550,000 have already been received through the mail or in secure ballot-drop boxes.
She said postal delays are possible, so vote-by-mail ballots should be brought to drop boxes across the state if possible.
