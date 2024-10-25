What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

With early voting beginning Saturday in New Jersey, officials are ramping up efforts to ensure election safety and integrity.

At a press conference in Trenton Thursday, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way, who is also the Secretary of State and oversees the Division of Elections, said there are no credible election threats, but added that New Jersey is ready for any possible problems.

Officials are working together

Way said the Division of Elections is in constant contact with state and local law enforcement agencies to ensure the security of ballot drop boxes.

“We plan for physical and cyber security of our election infrastructure, we support the operations and security of early voting and election day polling locations, voting equipment and the election workers within,” she said.

Don’t get duped

Way said a fundamental part of election integrity is having the public understand and trust the process. She said there is already documentation of misinformation circulating in other parts of the country, and urged New Jerseyans to be proactive.

“If you have questions or concerns you can reach out to us at the state voter hotline, that’s 1-877-NJ-VOTER,” she said

Way said voters can get more information about the voting process from the Department of State website.