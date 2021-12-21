‘Spread cheer, not COVID’: N.J. officials urge boosters, testing ahead of holidays

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

As the U.S. deals with the latest surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations — fueled by the delta and omicron variants — New Jersey health officials are warning of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

In the state’s final coronavirus briefing of 2021, Gov. Phil Murphy said New Jersey is seeing daily case counts hitting levels not seen since mid-January of this year.

Officials on Monday reported a 12.11% statewide positivity rate, up from 4.77% roughly one month ago.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker himself recently tested positive for COVID-19. Booker announced his breakthrough infection on Sunday,

While case numbers are rising sharply, Murphy said, hospitalizations remain well below where they were at the peak of the pandemic. Currently, 1,902 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, compared with ​​8,270 hospitalizations in mid-April 2020.

Officials also reported an additional 11 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 25,888 people.